Quebec minister on mission this week in Luxembourg and Switzerland

Quebec Minister for International Relations and La Francophonie Martine Biron is on a mission to Luxembourg and Switzerland until Thursday, Aug. 31.

Biron, who is also the minister responsible for the Status of Women, will be making successive stops in Luxembourg, Bern and Lausanne.

In a press release, the minister's political staff explained that the aim of this mission to these two French-speaking countries is to position Quebec as a reliable partner in a number of important sectors, such as culture, research and innovation.

In particular, the minister will be meeting Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and vice-president of the European Investment Bank Kris Peeters. She intends to highlight the richness of Quebec culture at an event with representatives of Luxembourg's film and literary industry.

The minister will also have the opportunity to discuss human rights issues, including gender equality, and to draw inspiration from the best practices implemented by her counterparts.

Quel accueil!



Ce sera un plaisir d'échanger avec nos partenaires du Luxembourg et de la Suisse dans les prochains jours.



Pour les détails de ma mission: https://t.co/vy3v3sApfS@QuebecBeneluxUE https://t.co/LgvuEiQgLc

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023.