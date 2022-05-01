iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec motorcycle police officer hit while on duty, recovering in hospital

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A Quebec provincial police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit while performing his duties on a motorcycle on Sunday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that a Surete du Quebec (SQ) motorcycle officer was hit while trying to intercept a faulty vehicle on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East near Armand-Chaput Ave. at around 8 a.m. following a radar operation.

"He was conscious and injured to the upper and lower body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

He was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on the scene to determine the exact causes of the accident.

There were no other injuries reported.

SPVM major crimes investigators are continuing the investigation.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error