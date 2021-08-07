Quebec motorcyclist is fighting for her life after a collision on a mountain road

A motorcyclist is fighting for her life in the hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Quebec's Laurentians region.

The accident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. on Highway 117 in Rivière-Rouge, about two hours north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that the motorcyclist lost control of her bike in a curve before crossing the median and hitting a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The SQ said the driver of the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital for treatment related to nervous shock.

"The inexperience of the driver could have played a role in this collision," said SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.