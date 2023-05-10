iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec moving forward with $30,000 pay increase for MNAs


image.jpg

The Quebec government will likely table a bill on Thursday approving a $30,000 a year increase for members of the national assembly.

The pay bump was suggested by a committee looking into MNA's pay.

May 11 is the deadline to table a bill that could be adopted before summer recess begins on June 9.

The CAQ would not need other parties' support to pass the bill, but interim-Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said in a news scrum on Wednesday that the official opposition would vote for the 21 per cent increase.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) has come out strongly opposed to the increase.

"To award ourselves such a pay raise would send a message of disconnection to the people we represent," read a letter signed by QS spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse in April. "It is not too late to do the right thing."

The April 19 report prepared by former Liberal minister Lise Thériault, former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet and a human resources specialist, Jérôme Côté suggested a salary increase for MNAs from $101,561 to $131,766.

The committee found that MNAs work has increased and become more complex in recent years and that they spend an average of 63 hours at work and 10 hours on business travel.

With reporting from CTV News journalist Kelly Greig.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*