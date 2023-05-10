Quebec moving forward with $30,000 pay increase for MNAs

The Quebec government will likely table a bill on Thursday approving a $30,000 a year increase for members of the national assembly.



The pay bump was suggested by a committee looking into MNA's pay.

May 11 is the deadline to table a bill that could be adopted before summer recess begins on June 9.

The CAQ would not need other parties' support to pass the bill, but interim-Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said in a news scrum on Wednesday that the official opposition would vote for the 21 per cent increase.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) has come out strongly opposed to the increase.

"To award ourselves such a pay raise would send a message of disconnection to the people we represent," read a letter signed by QS spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse in April. "It is not too late to do the right thing."

The April 19 report prepared by former Liberal minister Lise Thériault, former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet and a human resources specialist, Jérôme Côté suggested a salary increase for MNAs from $101,561 to $131,766.

The committee found that MNAs work has increased and become more complex in recent years and that they spend an average of 63 hours at work and 10 hours on business travel.

With reporting from CTV News journalist Kelly Greig.