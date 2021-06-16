Quebec museum wades into the history and potential of human feces

Quebec's museum of civilization has announced its newest exhibit will tackle one of society's messiest subjects: human excrement.

The Musee de la civilisation in Quebec City says the upcoming exhibit titled "Ô merde!" will explore all the facets of human waste, which it describes as "the world's most underrated, limitless resource."

The museum says in a press release that the exhibit will explore humans' complex relationship with excrement, as well as the challenges of waste management and the health problems caused by poor sanitation around the world.

L’équipe du Musée a pu compter sur des collaborateurs exceptionnels tels des scientifiques de renom, la firme CREO (Cacarcade) et l’animateur Stéphane Bellavance, notamment.⁰https://t.co/92dH5ulrDJ pic.twitter.com/czqWdzjsAs

Ultimately, the institution says it will examine the potential uses of human waste as a sustainable resource to preserve the planet's future.

The exhibit will include interactive elements including video games on fecal-matter management and a recreation of a collective toilet from Roman antiquity, complete with cleaning sticks.

The exhibition is scheduled to open Thursday and run until March 26, 2023.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.