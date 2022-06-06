iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec names health insurance headquarters after Claude Castonguay

Claude Castonguay unveils a report on the health system in Quebec City on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2008. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Premier François Legault announced Monday that the building housing the headquarters of Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ) in Quebec City would officially be named the Claude Castonguay Building.

Claude Castonguay, who is considered the father of the Quebec health insurance plan, passed away on December 12, 2020.

At a commemoration ceremony in his memory at the National Assembly Monday, Legault described Castonguay as a builder of modern Quebec, noting that he "dedicated 50 years of his life to the common good of Quebecers."

"Even today, his legacy is important to Quebecers, and that is why we will rename the building of the RAMQ," said Legault.

He said that the health insurance card, previously known as the castonguette, changed the lives of many people.

"The poorest people did not always have access to all health care. With card, it allowed everyone, regardless of their social class, to have access."

Legault said Claude Castonguay also "helped a lot" in the founding of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).

"I consulted him," he said. "I spent time at his home in Nun's Island to write our electoral platform, and not just in matters of health. He was a man who had opinions and was ready to change things."

His son, Philippe Castonguay, said his family was very grateful for the gesture.

"He is a man who worked until very late in life. Even at the age of 90, he wondered how we could move forward, have more social progress and social justice," he said.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 6, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error