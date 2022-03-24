Quebec needs 100 TWh to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025: Hydro-Quebec

Quebec will need an additional 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy if the province wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, according to a 2022-2026 strategic plan tabled Thursday by Hydro-Quebec.

"The task is all the more complex because this profound structural change in our economy must be done at the lowest possible cost to society," said Hydro-Quebec President and CEO Sophie Brochu in a press release. "We must mobilize the collective strength of Quebecers. Our goal is to be a catalyst."

Hydro-Quebec says it wants to increase its production capacity by 5,000 megawatts (MW).

To achieve this, the Crown corporation says it plans to launch 2,000 MW projects in its existing power plants by 2035.

It also intends to build a portfolio of wind projects of 3,000 MW by 2026.

Hydro-Quebec officials note Quebecers will have to double their efforts towards energy efficiency to reach 8.2 TWh of additional recurring savings by 2029, according to the annual production of the La Romaine complex.

When it comes to the electrification of transportation, Hydro-Quebec says it wants to add 4,500 standard charging stations in urban centres by 2028 and operate 2,500 fast-charging stations by 2030.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022.