Quebec notaries can no longer accept digital signatures


People signing documents. (Credit: pexels.com)

Quebec notaries will no longer be authorized to receive digital signatures, the Justice Ministry has decided.

Procedures had changed during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to sign documents from home once all the security checks had been made.

However, the Quebec government rolled back its decree last month, forcing everyone to start signing papers in person again -- much to the annoyance of notaries and clients alike.

The official reason given by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette's office is that safety and regulatory issues could be at stake.

