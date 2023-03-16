Quebec nurses' bonuses will end March 30 if deal isn't reached

Quebec nurses will see their income drop in two weeks if nothing changes between now and then.

Three premiums will expire on March 30, including a 3.5 per cent premium for all care professionals. This premium had been obtained during the last negotiations of the collective agreements.

Two other premiums, an evening premium of four per cent and a night premium of 2.5 per cent, for those who work full time in the 24/7 centres, will also expire on the same date.

These bonuses will not be maintained as wages when the collective agreement expires on March 31.

In an interview on Thursday, Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) president Julie Bouchard said she is worried about the repercussions of this income reduction when Quebec is trying to keep nurses in the public network and even to bring back those in the private sector.

What's more, Quebec says evening and night shifts that are more difficult to fill.

When contacted, Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel said that the premiums are "negotiated and discussed with the unions" and that "as we are in negotiations, we will not comment further."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023.