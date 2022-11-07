iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec nurses' union negotiates: no to mandatory overtime, yes to nurse-patient ratios


FIQ nurses march with signs on Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo/CTV News)

As part of its negotiations with Quebec, a nurses' union is asking for the elimination of mandatory overtime and the use of private employment agencies.

It is also demanding the government commit to adopting a law on nurse-patient ratios.

In terms of salaries, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) is demanding the consumer price index (CPI) plus a 4 per cent increase for the year 2023, the CPI plus 4 per cent in 2024 and the CPI plus 4 per cent in 2025. It is also asking for a catch-up increase for the current year, because of inflation.

The FIQ is also asking for the option to work a full-time position over four days instead of five.

It is also demanding improvements to vacations and the way schedules are posted.

The union represents 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other professionals which comprises the vast majority of those categories of health-care workers.

The FIQ is not part of the common front, however, and will therefore conduct its own negotiations with the Quebec government.

The public sector collective agreements will expire on March 31. Quebec is expected to table its offers in the next few weeks, and then negotiations should begin after the holidays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*