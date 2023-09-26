iHeartRadio
Quebec nurses union says job postings requiring bilingualism are discriminatory


Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. A nurses union in Quebec's Gaspésie region says the local health care network is discriminating against francophone personnel with bilingualism requirements in several job postings.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A nurses union on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula says job postings by the local health-care network discriminate against francophone people because they require that applicants speak English.

Union president Pier-Luc Bujold says the postings are disconnected from reality and amount to a kind of discrimination that belongs in a previous century.

He says the requirement disqualifies the majority of would-be applicants in the region.

The union says the decision to limit jobs to bilingual applicants is especially inappropriate given staff shortages and recruitment challenges in the health network.

The union is calling on the Quebec Health Department to intervene.

The Gaspe Peninsula health network, the Centre integre de sante et de services sociaux de la Gaspesie, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

