Quebec offers $4.6 million to cinemas struggling through COVID-19

Quebec is offering $4.6 million in subsidies to struggling cinemas in the province closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The culture ministry said on Friday that the money will also help ensure that Quebec films shot over the summer have a place to be screened when health measures are lifted.

The government said 76 cinemas -- a total of 469 screens -- could benefit from the subsidies.

Theatres that screened more Quebec films in 2020 compared to 2019 could receive up to 20 per cent more funding.

Two associations representing cinema owners welcomed the announcement, saying the money will help their members cover some of the heavy losses they have suffered since March.

Eric Bouchard from the corporation of Quebec cinemas said he is convinced that moviegoers will return to theatres once health guidelines are lifted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.