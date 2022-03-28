Quebec offers Montreal $117 million in funding to fight climate change

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette has announced $117 million in funding for the City of Montreal to support its efforts to fight climate change.

The funding is aimed at "electrifying transportation, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy in municipal buildings and preventing climate change risks for citizens."

Charette made the announcement Monday morning in Montreal alongside Mayor Valérie Plante and the minister responsible for the metropolis, Chantal Rouleau.

As a result, the city says it will be able to install 800 new public charging stations for electric vehicles.

According to a press release issued by both the city and the province, the money will also be used to decarbonize Montreal's building stock by carrying out "conversion work in some 15 municipal buildings."

The funding is also expected to help the city adapt to the impacts of climate change by "planting trees, creating facilities to protect citizens from flooding and heat islands and installing green infrastructure."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 28, 2022.