Quebec office buildings to reopen Saturday, but with reduced capacity

by Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

Private offices in Quebec can reopen as of Saturday, but at a maximum of 25 per cent of their capacity, government officials announced Wednesday.

However, the Quebec government is still "strongly encouraging" people to continue to work from home if at all possible.

Offices that do reopen will need to implement public health measures and maintain a physical distance of two metres between employees.

Employees must also wear masks in common areas such as hallways, elevators and anywhere that physical distancing is not possible.

The allowable capacity may increase in coming weeks, government officials said.

Offices should prioritize bringing back employees who offer service directly to clients, officials said, as well as other employees whose personal situations are not favourable for working from home.