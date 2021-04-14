iHeartRadio
Quebec officers evacuate area as Monteregie man barricades himself in home

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

A man in his thirties has barricaded himself inside a Monteregie residence.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) got the call shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, and have since erected a perimeter around the building on de la Baie Road in Rigaud.

Nearby houses have also been evacuated.

Further details have not been make available by the SQ, including why the man has barricaded himself inside, if he is armed, or if officers have spoken with him.

More details to come…

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2021. 

