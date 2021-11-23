Quebec ombudsperson calls for immediate review of the long-term care model

Quebec's long-term model needs to be reviewed "immediately and completely," Quebec's ombudsperson concluded in a devastating report on the government's management of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in CHSLDs in the spring of 2020.

The status quo is "unthinkable, it is simply not an option," said Marie Rinfret, after conducting an in-depth analysis of the causes that led to the massacre observed at that time in the care homes.

The special report produced by the Quebec ombudsperson and tabled Tuesday in the National Assembly is not kind to the Legault government and its management of the health crisis that swept through the facilities in 2020, a crisis that led to the deaths of several thousand of society's most vulnerable seniors, often in atrocious conditions.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the residents and staff of the CHSLDs were literally left to their own devices, without resources, without means, without clear directives," Rinfret wrote in her 75-page final report, which includes 27 recommendations to the government. A progress report was published last December.

"There is an urgent need to implement concrete, structuring and sustainable measures to ensure the future of the CHSLDs," she wrote.

During the first wave of the pandemic, between February and June 2020, the vast majority (69 per cent) of the people who died of COVID-19 in Quebec lived in CHSLDs, that is, nearly 4,000 people.

According to the ombudsperson, the government's management of the CHSLDs during this period can be summarized as follows: improvising in decisions, confusion in the recruitment of reinforcements, and confusion in the application of directives.

The picture is all the more disturbing, she notes, when one recalls that the problems encountered at the time had been known and documented for years. And when she observes that the great vulnerability to the virus of the residents of CHSLDs was largely underestimated by the authorities.

STAFFING ISSUES 'SWEPT UNDER THE RUG'

In March 2020, COVID-19 "took CHSLDs by storm, multiplying its victims in revolting conditions," despite the fact that "the flaws in the system were known well before the crisis," wrote Rinfret, noting that her office had repeatedly issued reports warning of the critical, chronic shortage of staff in these facilities.

With the pandemic, this staff shortage -- a problem that was "swept under the rug" by Quebec City -- only made matters worse.

A whole series of other factors (staff absenteeism, lack of protective equipment, dilapidated facilities, lack of knowledge of good infection control practices) contributed to the worsening of the crisis in the CHSLDs, the "big misses" in the planning scenarios. The absence of on-site managers in the CHSLDs added an additional barrier to the implementation of government directives.

When planning the response to the pandemic, the Legault government's game plan focused solely on hospitals to free up 6,000 beds to accommodate patients with COVID-19. Many elderly people who were hospitalized were then transferred to long-term care centres, institutions that were not at all equipped or prepared to manage this new fragile clientele.

"The impact of the government's strategy on CHSLDs and their residents has never been evaluated," wrote Rinfret. "No risk analysis adapted to the Quebec housing model and its particularities has been conducted. This is why the CHSLDs have not been taken into account in any government scenario," she said her in report.

To prevent such a scenario from happening again, the ombudsperson is calling for the adoption of a policy to evaluate risk management in long-term care facilities, as well as a detailed plan of infection prevention and control measures in these facilities.

"The acute crisis that struck the CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic demonstrated, through a damning portrait of the situation, the urgency of humanizing both the care of residents and the working conditions of staff," reads the report entitled "Targeting the Causes of the Crisis, Acting, Remembering."

Rinfret believes that nursing home staff have experienced "unfairly and disproportionately" the consequences of "government inaction in the face of deficiencies in LTC facilities."

From this point on, the seriousness of this crisis imposes on Quebec society a duty to remember, she concludes, by proposing to implement on an annual basis "acts of commemoration" of the deaths of the COVID-19 in CHSLDs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2021.