Quebec opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone by May 14

Quebec has announced that everyone 18 and older will be able to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines by May 14 as the province begins to roll out its mass vaccination campaign to the general public.

Here is the new schedule for when people in designated age groups can book their first shot:

April 30: ages 50 to 59

May 3: ages 45 to 49

May 5: ages 40 to 44

May 7: ages 35 to 39

May 10: ages 30 to 34

May 12: ages 25 to 29

May 14: ages 18 to 24

"The sky is starting to get sunny," Dube said as he announced the news at a press conference Thursday.

Quebec is expecting a large shipment of 2,517,080 doses over the next several weeks as it ramps up its campaign.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., Quebec said it has administered 3,039,512 doses of vaccines, meaning 35 per cent of the population has received at least one jab. Of those, 76,399 people have received two doses.

