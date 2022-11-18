iHeartRadio
Quebec opens investigation into school basketball network following abuse allegations


Quebec Sports, Recreation, and the Outdoors Minister Isabelle Charest is seen during a press conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec is launching an administrative investigation into allegations of physical abuse, psychological harassment, verbal violence and sexual assault against a women's basketball coach, the government announced Friday.

The objective of the interdepartmental investigation is to shed light on what the government called, in a Friday evening press release, an “extremely worrying situation” in school basketball.

“Athletes deserve to be able to practice their sports safely, in a healthy and respectful environment,” said Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for the sports file, in the release.

“It is our responsibility to turn over every stone, to shed light on these allegations and to ensure that the mechanisms in place are effective in preventing these types of events and protecting the integrity of our youth.”

The Minister of Education, Bernard Drainville, added that "there is no compromise on the safety of students within the network.”

Several cases have tarnished the school basketball network in the past year. On Friday, a player testified on TVA's 'J.E' program about her coach’s unwanted advances at Shawinigan's Rocher High School.

Earlier this year, three girls' basketball coaches from St. Laurent High School in Montreal were arrested and faced counts of sexual exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, among others.

Anyone who has experienced abuse, harassment, neglect or violence in a sports context can contact Sport'Aide at 1 833 211-AIDE (2433). 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2022. 

