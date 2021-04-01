Quebec opposition leader calls for Jean-Francois Roberge's Resignation

Quebec official opposition leader Dominique Anglade is calling for the resignation of Jean-Francois Roberge as Minister of Education.

The Liberal leader believes Roberge lied to Quebecers when he falsely claimed to have public health validation for CO2 testing in schools.

Roberge and the Ministry of Education have repeatedly claimed that public health has validated their method for sampling air quality in classrooms.

However, there was never any approval, Radio-Canada reported Thursday.

The minister also claimed that the protocol had been developed with public health, which is not true, according to the public broadcaster.

"The minister lied about the public notices regarding CO2 testing in schools," Anglade said Thursday in a news briefing at the National Assembly. "I believe that the minister has really just signed his letter of resignation and that he must leave his post, full stop."

Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also believes that Roberge lied "to the families, to the public and to parliamentarians."

"The cat is out of the bag," he said. "What Jean-Francois Roberge has done is very serious. He used public health as a cover for his own negligence in the air quality file."

Nadeau-Dubois did not call for the minister's resignation.

Instead, he asked the government to "correct this mistake" by adopting a QS motion requiring the installation of CO2 detectors in all Quebec classrooms.

"Roberge can resign if he wants, he can keep his job, he can take the weekend to think about it or a sabbatical, I don't mind," said Nadeau-Dubois. "What I want is that the air our children breathe does not give them COVID."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.