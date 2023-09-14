iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec opposition parties suspend their advertising on Meta for one day only


image.jpeg

Quebec Solidaire (QS) and the Liberal Party (PLQ) have announced that they will suspend their advertising on Meta platforms for one day only, on Friday, following calls to boycott Facebook.

Both parties supported the call for a boycott against the multinational company last summer, but recently disassociated themselves: they decided to place advertisements on Meta for the by-election in Jean-Talon.

These ads will be deactivated for one day on Friday.

"Quebec Solidaire should change its name," Premier François Legault told a news scrum on Thursday morning, adding that his party would maintain its boycott during the by-election. "It seems that Québec Solidaire is not 'solidaire (unified).'"

The boycott was launched following Meta's decision to block Canadian media content in protest at the new federal law on online news. This law requires the web giants to negotiate financial compensation with the media for the use of their content.

"No one is comfortable with the problem at the moment," admitted QS MNA Étienne Grandmont on Thursday morning, regarding the continuation of his party's advertising for the duration of the byelection.

"If we're in this situation right now, it's because the Trudeau government has decided to introduce legislation that is currently being studied," he added. "But the law was passed last summer."

When asked if QS ads would be disabled on boycott day, he suggested that the party would "come back exactly for the technicalities."

QS then announced that it had temporarily deactivated the eight sponsored publications promoting its candidate Olivier Bolduc, but they would be reactivated after the boycott day.

For its part, the Quebec Liberal Party confirmed on Thursday morning that its advertising would be suspended for Friday.

"Tomorrow (Friday), we're taking part in the boycott, so tomorrow, no Facebook, no Instagram," said interim leader Marc Tanguay.

But his party will continue to spend money on Meta advertising for the rest of the election campaign in Jean-Talon. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 14, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*