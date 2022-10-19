Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King

The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.

The 11 elected members of the sovereigntist Quebec solidaire party are declaring their loyalty to the people of Quebec, but they are not swearing allegiance to King Charles III, as required by the Canadian Constitution.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said earlier this week that the three members of his party elected Oct. 3 will also refuse the oath when their turn comes Friday.

Patrick Taillon, a constitutional law professor at Universite Laval, says it will be up to the legislature to decide whether members who refuse the oath can take their seats and whether they will be able to participate in debates and votes.

He says that while he believes the Quebec legislature could change the oath unilaterally by passing a bill, not all constitutional experts agree.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters it is up to the Quebec legislature to decide how it manages the swearing-in process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.