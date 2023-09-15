iHeartRadio
Quebec organizations, politicians, media are inviting the public to a Meta-free day on Friday


image.png

The Quebec professional journalists federation (FPJQ) and public relations professionals are inviting the public to spend 24 hours without consulting or publishing on Meta platforms on Friday to mark the International Day of Democracy.

The two organizations are denouncing the blocking of news on Meta platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, in Canada.

A number of organizations and political players are backing the Meta-free day initiative, including Quebecor, Union des artistes, Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and the Canadian Association of Journalists.

For several weeks now, it has been impossible to share or view journalistic content on Meta platforms in Canada. The American company imposed this block in response to the adoption of the Online News Act, known as C-18, which would oblige it to compensate the media for sharing their content.

"We want to show people that they can reclaim their space, that it's not a foreign company that's going to dictate to Canadians and Quebecers what laws should be in force here," said FPJQ president Michaël Nguyen when the day was announced last week.

The CAJ calls on Meta to reverse its reckless, ill-advised decision, announced yesterday, to soon prevent Canadians from viewing or sharing news on Facebook and Instagram.

Read our full statement — and let us break down why this matters ����https://t.co/IqxMvQolLd pic.twitter.com/z5tch4Ukkm

— Canadian Association of Journalists (@caj) August 2, 2023

He pointed out that large companies such as Meta and Google account for 80 per cent of digital advertising revenues in Canada, contributing to the media crisis by reducing their sources of income.

Citing an analysis by the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), Nguyen said that sharing Canadian news on Facebook generated $193 million in revenue for the social network in 2021, while the federal government has determined that Meta should pay $62 million annually to Canadian media.

The FPJQ and the Société québécoise des professionnels en relations publiques (SQPRP) invite the public to consult the media websites directly and to subscribe to one of them or to its newsletter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 15, 2023.

