iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec organized crime police unit make raids in St. Jerome and Kanesatake


Quebec police officers working out of the provincial organized crime-fighting squad made concurrent raids in Kanesatake and St. Jerome on June 6, 2023.

Investigators out of the Quebec police organized crime task force were in Kanesatake and St. Jerome on Tuesday conducting raids.

SQ spokesperson Lieutenant Benoit Charles said ENRCO (Escouade nationale sur la répression du crime organisé) officers were executing warrants but would not specify the nature of the warrants due to it being an active investigation.

"We're looking to get some information for an investigation that's still ongoing," said Charles.

He said there were no incidents when officers were conducting the raids, and no arrests have been made.

He said several residences, businesses and vehicles were searched in St. Jerome and Kanesatake.

The raids, Charles said, were not connected to the May 25 raids in Kanesatake at the Mohawk Council and Health Centre offices in connection with a fraud investigation.

That investigation is also ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*