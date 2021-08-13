iHeartRadio
Quebec, Ottawa announce $1.5 billion for access to affordable housing

Quebec Minister of Municipalities and Housing Andree Laforest, left, and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez make a housing announcement at a news conference in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Federal Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez and Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest announced Friday a joint investment of $1.5 billion over seven years to create affordable housing and support families in precarious situations.

Ottawa will invest $338 million to create 1,300 affordable housing units in Quebec. These should be completed "by the end of 2022," said Rodriguez in a press conference. These units will not only be in Montreal, but also in Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau and Longueuil.

The announcement is part of Phase 2 of the federal government's Rapid Re-Housing Initiative.

In addition, recipients of the Shelter Allowance program will see their monthly allowance increase from $80 to $100, while Quebec will invest $684 million in the program. The federal government's participation will be $454 million.

"These investments will help a total of 145,000 Quebec families," said Rodriguez.

The Shelter Allowance program assists low-income people who are 50 years or older or who have at least one dependent child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2021. 

--

This article was produced with financial support from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.

