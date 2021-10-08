Quebec paramedics 'light years away' from proper deal on compensation, union says

As Quebec asks paramedics to help out in hospitals and CHSLDs, a union representing them says the workers are "light years away" from real wage recognition for their contribution.

The Fraternité des travailleurs du préhospitalier -- a local of the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) -- represents 900 paramedics in Quebec, outside of Montreal and Laval.

Negotiations on collective agreements with employer associations and the Treasury Board are still ongoing, but the parties are far apart, union vice-president David Gagnon said in an interview Friday.

The union is asking for wage increases, but also for a restructuring of the pay scale, because it believes that the job title is undervalued, given the training requirements, the degree of responsibility, and the judgment required.

He argues that in the health sector, nurses, physicians and orderlies have been getting more than other government employees. With the current offers, "we would be the poor cousins of all of this," he argued.

Other than compensation, "everything else is pretty much settled," he added.

The scope of practice of paramedics is indeed set to expand, as Quebec has announced that it will call on them to help out in hospitals and CHSLDs. Also, in the Montérégie region, a community paramedic project has been launched, which puts more emphasis on their judgment, giving them more responsibility for decisions.

Far from complaining about this, paramedics have been asking for it for years, because they feel their skills are underutilized.

"We're very happy to see our scope of practice expanded. We believe in it, but it's being done with ministerial orders, without real negotiation, and without compensation. We're a little tired of it," said Gagnon.

QUEBEC SEEKING AGREEMENT SOON

For its part, the Treasury Board confirmed that it had "made an offer" to the union.

"We are still in negotiations. We will not comment further at this time," said Florence Plourde, press secretary to Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel.

"Our desire is to reach an agreement quickly' with the unions, she added.

For the moment, the paramedics union is resorting to "means of visibility." But, Gagnon does not rule out getting tougher to increase pressure on ambulance companies and the government, which gives them a subsidy.

"We're starting to think about heavier pressure tactics. We are not taking away the possibility of going on strike. We are an organization that is used to moving quickly, so we are able to get a strike mandate from our locals fairly quickly.

If ever we have to move, we will not hesitate to do so," Gagnon said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2021.