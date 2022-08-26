Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the 2022 election campaign on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
All major parties will hold media conferences to announce the launch of their campaigns ahead of the election on Oct. 3.
CTVNewsMontreal.ca will have LIVE coverage of the each briefing as they happen.
QUEBEC LIBERAL PARTY
Official opposition party (27 seats) - Dominique Anglade, leader
The PLQ will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in Quebec City at the National Assembly.
COALITION AVENIR QUEBEC
Governing party (76 seats) - Francois Legault, leader
The CAQ will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Quebec City at Montmorency Falls.
PARTI QUEBECOIS
Third opposition party (7 seats) - Paul St. Pierre Plamondon, leader
The PQ will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. at Bellerive Park in Montreal.
CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF QUEBEC
(1 seat) - Eric Duhaime, leader
The CPQ will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. from Quebec City.
QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE
Second opposition party (10 seats) - Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Masse, co-spokespersons
QS will hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. at the Halte des Pèlerins winery in Sherbrooke.