iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday

image.jpg

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the 2022 election campaign on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

All major parties will hold media conferences to announce the launch of their campaigns ahead of the election on Oct. 3.

CTVNewsMontreal.ca will have LIVE coverage of the each briefing as they happen.

QUEBEC LIBERAL PARTY

Official opposition party (27 seats) - Dominique Anglade, leader

The PLQ will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in Quebec City at the National Assembly.

COALITION AVENIR QUEBEC

Governing party (76 seats) - Francois Legault, leader

The CAQ will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Quebec City at Montmorency Falls.

PARTI QUEBECOIS

Third opposition party (7 seats) - Paul St. Pierre Plamondon, leader

The PQ will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. at Bellerive Park in Montreal.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF QUEBEC

(1 seat) - Eric Duhaime, leader

The CPQ will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. from Quebec City. 

QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE

Second opposition party (10 seats) - Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Masse, co-spokespersons

QS will hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. at the Halte des Pèlerins winery in Sherbrooke.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*