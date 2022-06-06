iHeartRadio
Quebec pension fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base

image.jpeg

International port operator DP World says it sold a stake in its home base, the Jebel Ali Port, and other flagship assets to one of Canada's largest pension funds for $5 billion.

The investment announced on Monday expands the Canadian group's reach into the crown jewel of the Dubai-based company's operation.

The transaction comes nearly two years after Dubai's DP World struck a deal with Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec to pour $4.5 billion of new capital into their joint venture.

The DP World CEO says the sale helps lighten the company's debt burden. CDPQ will take 22% in the three assets in the United Arab Emirates.

-- This report by The Associated Press was first published on June 6, 2022.

