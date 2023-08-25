iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec physicians college says some doctors worry about reprisals after giving MAID


image.jpg

Quebec's college of physicians says some doctors in the province are afraid to perform medical aid in dying because they fear reprisals.

The professional order expresses its concern in a letter it plans to send to members today, which was obtained by The Canadian Press.

The letter, signed by college president Mauril Gaudreault, does not specify what kind of reprisals doctors fear or from whom.

Gaudreault's letter is in response to a memo from the head of Quebec's commission on end of life care, who said Quebecers were no longer seeing MAID as a last resort.

Dr. Michel Bureau said a growing number of MAID cases were pushing the limits of the law and that there was a slight increase in the number of procedures that didn't follow the rules.

Gaudreault says the college is not worried that a growing number of Quebecers are seeking medical aid in dying, adding that more than 99 per cent of all MAID cases follow the law.

Bureau has said that Quebec is on track to finish the year with seven per cent of all deaths recorded as doctor-assisted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*