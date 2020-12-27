Quebec police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 16-year-old girl

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing Christmas Day.

The SQ's northern unit posted a notice that Anna-Rose Siou-Mckenzie from Sept-Iles was last seen in the evening of Dec. 25 on de la Verendrye St. in Sept-Ilse.

#Disparition d'Anna-Rose Siou-Mckenzie,16 ans, de Sept-Îles, disparue depuis le 25 décembre. Toute information sur cette personne peut être transmise au 1-800-659-4264. Si vous l'apercevez, communiquez avec le 911. Merci de partager. #SeptÎles pic.twitter.com/Bz6PQ49TeP

She is likely on foot and her relatives have reason to fear for her safety.

She is 5'4" and weighs around 132 pounds with long brown hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail and was wearing dark grey sweatpants and a black coat with a furry hood.

Police are asking those who see Siou-Mckenzie to call 911 or the SQ's confidential Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.