Bogus vaccine inspector tried to access COVID-19 vaccines at Montreal-area pharmacy: police

Police off the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal are investigating after someone tried to access COVID-19 vaccines at a pharmacy.

In the quiet town of Repentigny, police are searching for a man they say is a bogus vaccine inspector who unsuccessfully attempted to access Moderna doses at the Jean-Coutu pharmacy.

Repentigny police (SPVR) said in a news release that on April 11, "an attempt was made to access COVID-19 vaccines" around 8 p.m.

A man in plain clothes arrived an hour before closing, saying he was a vaccine inspector at the Jean-Coutu Pharmacy on Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny.

Pharmacy staff did not allow him access and turned him away, and the next day, staff called the health authority. When the agency said the man was acting on false pretenses, they called the police.

"At this stage of the investigation, we cannot share any information about this incident or release any suspect photos to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation," SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier said in the statement.