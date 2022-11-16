iHeartRadio
Quebec police arrest 10 in alleged cross-province firearm, drug trafficking ring


image.jpg

Montreal police carried out several arrests Wednesday morning as officers dismantled what they claim to be a major arms and drug trafficking network between Montreal and Toronto.

"Those guys were going to Toronto once a week," said Anti-Gang Unit Commander Francis Renaud during a morning press conference.

"They were bringing money over there and they were purchasing drugs and firearms that were brough back here."

Police say they arrested 10 people suspected of being involved in the network in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and Richmond Hill in Ontario.

"The dismantled network was controlled from Montreal," read a release from police. "The members of the network allegedly acted as suppliers to certain criminal groups."

The arrested suspects are expected to face several charges related to drug possession and trafficking. Five of them will also be charged with possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking, police say.

It’s the second phase of the "AUXO" investigation into alleged trafficking networks which saw guns and drugs being sold from Toronto to clients in Montreal and the surrounding area.

Raids conducted in June recovered eight handguns, an AR-15 rifle, cocaine quantities totalling $2.1 million, $1.3 million in cash, $1.1 million in meth, and nearly 170,000 fentanyl and metonitazene tablets.

The alleged leader of the network, who police claim to be 35-year-old Emmanuel Puthyra Roy, has not yet been arrested.

If caught, he's expected to face several charges relating to drug trafficking and firearm possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

