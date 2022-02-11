iHeartRadio
Quebec police arrest 69-year-old on charges of luring minors and child pornography

Quebec provincial police have arrested a Mascouche man on luring minors and child pornography charges.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said 69-year-old Pierre Prieur appeared in court in Joliette, Que. Thursday and is facing charges of luring children online and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

"The investigation determined that during the commission of the offences, the suspect used the following pseudonyms: 'panosss767" or "panosprieur11,'" the SQ said. "A search was conducted at the suspect's residence and computer equipment was seized for analysis."

The SQ's cybercrime and experts in child exploitation conducted the investigation under the specialized investigations unit.

If anyone has information on the accused, they are encouraged to call 1-800-659-4264. 

