iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police arrest dozens of people for alleged child sex offences


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Dozens of people were arrested this week for alleged child sex offences across Quebec during a mass mobilization of police officers in several jurisdictions.

Officers conducted several residential searches and seized computer equipment. In total, 31 people were arrested between the ages 37-79, police say.

Charges against the arrested people include sexual assault, child porn distribution, and luring, among several others. Their cases are now before the courts.

Police say the investigations began in the fall of 2022 in several cities, including Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau. Provincial police were also involved.

In total, 275 officers participated in the operation, which resulted in arrests between Jan. 23 to 26.

ONLINE EXPLOITATION RISING: STATISTICS

Statistics on child exploitation released in May, 2022, suggest the rate of online incidents is rising in Canada.

When cybercrime data was first recorded back in 2014, authorities logged 50 incidents per 100,000 people.

Six years later, that proportion had nearly tripled to a rate of 131 per 100,000 in 2020.

Luring made for a significant majority (77 per cent) of overall cases. Seven in 10 victims were girls aged 12-17.

Two out of three victims of online child sexual offences were victimized by a stranger. One in four was victimized by a friend, family member, or intimate partner.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*