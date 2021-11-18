iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police ask potential witness of fatal hit-and-run in Saint-Jerome to come forward

image.jpg

Quebec provincial police are asking a possible witness to an October hit-and-run in Saint-Jerome to come forward.

Officers released security footage of a vehicle driving on des Hauteurs Blvd. towards Highway 117 South.

Police say the driver was likely a witness to a hit-and-run in the area which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

On Oct. 30, between 3 and 3:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck on Highway 117 North near 116th Ave. in Saint-Jérôme, police say.

Police discovered the 29-year-old pedestrian unconcious on the ramp to the highway, and the person later died.

The witness would've seen a black Audi A4, with its headlights off, stop abruptly in front of them.

Security footage shows the witness activating their hazard lights before turning into Curé-Labelle Blvd.

The Audi would've then passed the witness's car, still with its headlights off. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error