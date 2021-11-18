Quebec police ask potential witness of fatal hit-and-run in Saint-Jerome to come forward

Quebec provincial police are asking a possible witness to an October hit-and-run in Saint-Jerome to come forward.

Officers released security footage of a vehicle driving on des Hauteurs Blvd. towards Highway 117 South.

Police say the driver was likely a witness to a hit-and-run in the area which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

On Oct. 30, between 3 and 3:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck on Highway 117 North near 116th Ave. in Saint-Jérôme, police say.

Police discovered the 29-year-old pedestrian unconcious on the ramp to the highway, and the person later died.

The witness would've seen a black Audi A4, with its headlights off, stop abruptly in front of them.

Security footage shows the witness activating their hazard lights before turning into Curé-Labelle Blvd.

The Audi would've then passed the witness's car, still with its headlights off.