Quebec police asking for assistance in locating missing teenage girl

Danycka Ryder-Vachan, 17, is missing and her family fears for her safety. (SOURCE: SQ)

Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Saint-Hyacinthe.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that Danycka Ryder-Vacahn was last seen on April 17 and may be with another youth on foot or in a vehicle.

Her family, police say, has reason to fear for her health and safety.

She is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 134 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

She has flower and letter "R" tattoos on her right arm and the phrase "Yesterday's suffering is today's warrior" is tattooed on her left forearm. She also has the word "Loyalty" tattooed on her forehead, and she has four scars on her left leg.

Police say she could be in Saint-Hyacinthe, Longueuil, or Montreal.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264. 

