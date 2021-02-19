iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police charge two women in connection with a fraudulent pyramid scheme

image.jpg

Two women were charged Thursday in connection with an alleged fraudulent pyramid scheme in Quebec.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said Friday that Lioudmila Minina, 56, from Saint-Hyacinthe and Isabelle Turcotte, 43, from Carignan appeared in the St-Hyacinthe court. The two women are facing various fraud charges.

A pyramid scheme fraud involves getting people to invest and recruit people who will in turn recruit others to invest.

The hope in the scheme is for money to filter up to the people at the top of the pyramid.

"Pyramid fraud can take many forms, such as investment pyramid schemes and donation circles," the SQ release reads. "The new investor, in turn, becomes a recruiting agent."

The SQ added that this type of alleged pyramid investment is illegal and that the Consumer Protection Office recommends consulting a legal advisor before making these types of investments.

If convicted, prison sentences can range from up to two years to a maximum of 14 years if the fraud involves dollar figures exceeding $5,000. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error