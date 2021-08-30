Quebec police chief announces retirement from force two years after suspension for alleged criminal behavior

Martin Prud’homme, head of Quebec’s provincial police, announced his retirement from the force on Aug. 30, two years after he was suspended from his duties.

“The last two years have been a trial for my family and my loved ones. I have decided to put an end to this dispute that has already deprived us of more than two years of our lives,” said Prud'homme in a press release Monday.

In March 2019, Prud’homme was suspended with pay from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at the request of Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault, due to allegations of criminal behaviour.

At the time, the government said the decision came about for “administrative” reasons.

Less than a year later, in November 2020, Prud’homme claimed that the government had illegally formed a committee investigating his behaviour, and requested that the Quebec Superior Court stop the review.

According to his court application, the committee was investigating the source of sensitive leaks to the media regarding cases tied to the anti-corruption police force, UPAC.

Prud’homme said he was targeted for a 2017 phone call he made to Quebec's head prosecutor, Annick Murphy, during which he discussed rumours that he was connected to the leaks.

Despite Prud’homme’s efforts, the investigation continued, even after it was announced in March 2020 that the SQ leader would not face charges.

But now that Prud’homme has announced his retirement from the force, Guilbault has requested the investigation be dropped, thanks to an “agreement between the Quebec government and Mr. Prud’homme.”

The agreement “takes into account his confirmed departure from the public service, as well as the withdrawal of the legal action he had undertaken,” said Guilbeaut in a press release.

Both Prud’homme and Guilbeaut say no further comments will be made, as the agreement’s details are confidential.

While the province searches for a new head of the SQ, Johanne Beausoleil will continue to serve as the interim director in the meantime.

-- With files from The Canadian Press