Quebec police conduct anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia


image.jpg

Several police forces across Quebec are participating in joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the Mafia.

Police say they are conducting eight operations, including in Montreal, Laval and Esterel, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau wouldn't say whose residences are being searched but said they involved important figures in the province's organized crime world.

The raids are being conducted by a mixed police force that focuses on organized crime.

Bilodeau says police are targeting a cocaine trafficking network.

She says police aren't planning any arrests today but are searching for evidence that could lead to arrests.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on March 29, 2023. 

