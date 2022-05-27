iHeartRadio
Quebec police discover woman's body in river nearly 18 months after disappearance

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec police discovered the body of a woman not seen for nearly 18 months in a stretch of the Riviere-Rouge. 

Melanie Robillard was last seen on Jan. 1, 2021. She was 38 at the time of her disappearance.

The Surete du Quebec, Quebec's provincial police force, says she was last seen in the municipality of Riviere-Rouge, Que. 

Her body was found about an hour south of there in the waters running through Huberdeau, Que. 

SQ officers are investigating to learn more about the circumstances of her death.

