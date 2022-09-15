Quebec police find body after road collapse in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean

Quebec provincial police say they've found a body after a 61-year-old man went missing Wednesday when a road collapsed in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Police had been looking for the man after two vehicles were washed away when a gravel road was overrun by water from an overflowing stream due to heavy rains.

Authorities found the man's vehicle later Wednesday, but the cab of his pickup truck was empty.

Police resumed searching today and say they found a body nearly four kilometres from where the section of road was washed out.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says a formal identification process will take place and the coroner will likely investigate.

The driver of the second vehicle managed to make it to safety and was treated for minor injuries.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.