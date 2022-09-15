iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police find body after road collapse in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police say they've found a body after a 61-year-old man went missing Wednesday when a road collapsed in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Police had been looking for the man after two vehicles were washed away when a gravel road was overrun by water from an overflowing stream due to heavy rains.

Authorities found the man's vehicle later Wednesday, but the cab of his pickup truck was empty.

Police resumed searching today and say they found a body nearly four kilometres from where the section of road was washed out.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says a formal identification process will take place and the coroner will likely investigate.

The driver of the second vehicle managed to make it to safety and was treated for minor injuries.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*