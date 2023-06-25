iHeartRadio
Quebec police find missing Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean man originally subject of alert


photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria

Quebec provincial police have located a missing man in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region who was originally described as potentially armed and dangerous.

Police say André Paradis was found in Lac-Bouchette at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and taken to hospital.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says he could face charges of uttering threats and careless use of a firearm, but those charges are yet to be confirmed because investigators have not been able to meet with the suspect.

Police warned Lac-Bouchette residents on Saturday of an "immediate threat" in their region, but later downgraded the level of risk and began calling it a missing person's case.

Officers said investigations conducted over the course of the day led police to reevaluate the risk to the public and lift the alert.

Savoie says it isn't clear when Paradis will appear in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2023.

