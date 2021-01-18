Quebec police forces hand out nearly 1,500 tickets for curfew violations in a week

MONTREAL — Nearly 1,500 tickets for curfew violations were handed out between Jan. 11 to 17, Quebec's Ministry of Public Security announced on Twitter on Monday.

Quebec police forces issued tickets for 1,429 infractions over those seven days. That's in addition to the 740 tickets handed out over the first two days of the curfew.

In Levi, police broke up a gathering at a hotel Saturday night, with six people each receiving a $1,000 ticket.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until Feb. 8.

The province imposed the curfew to try and bring down the number of COVID-19 cases.

Quebec reported 1,634 new cases of the virus Monday, as well as 32 deaths.

The new numbers bring the provincial total of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 244,348, and 9,087 people have died of the virus.

Quebec is the only province to have a curfew in place.