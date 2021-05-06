Quebec police forces to hire staff specialized in handling domestic violence

Quebec’s public safety minister has announced a suite of new measures aimed at preventing domestic abuse, including the hiring of staff specializing in domestic violence within local police forces.

In total, Quebec is providing $71 million in new funding for the measures announced Thursday amid the backdrop of a worrisome rise in domestic violence in Quebec.

To date, there have been 10 reported killings of women allegedly by their male partners.

The new funding announced Thursday is part of the $229 million that was announced two weeks ago.

Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced $27 million over five years will go toward equipping police forces, such as the Surete du Quebec and the Montreal police, as well as correctional services, with domestic violence specialists.

The province also announced that it is expanding a release assessment for people accused of domestic violence used in some jurisdictions to all of Quebec, in an attempt to protect women from further harm.

The largest portion of funding — $44 million—is going to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales (DPCP) to ensure survivors of domestic abuse will be supported by a single prosecutor from the beginning to the very end of the legal process.

The initiative is designed to maintain trust between the survivor and Crown and keep the survivor informed of the steps in the criminal process.