Quebec police investigate suspicious death of two-month-old child

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious death of a two-month-old child in Lotbinière, southwest of Quebec City. 

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called to a home in Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Cœur-d’Issoudun, Que. a small muncipality in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, on Oct. 18 for a child who had to hospitalized for an undisclosed health condition. 

On Oct. 25, the child died in hospital, police said in a news release. 

The SQ's crimes against persons unit is taking over the case since elements of the investigation lead investigators to believe the baby was "the victim of a criminal act."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or any other suspcious event can contact the SQ confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.

