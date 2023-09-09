Quebec police investigating after dead man discovered near burning car

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) is conducting an investigation into the death of a man who was found near a burning vehicle on Saturday morning in Berthierville, in the Lanaudière region of the province.

Emergency services were called to Vaudreuil Street at around 5 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire.

"Not far from the scene, an unconscious person was found. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the spot," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie. "Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's Major Crime Investigation Division, assisted by two fire scene technicians, will also be on site today.

"At this stage, all hypotheses are being considered. The investigators' work will help establish the causes and circumstances surrounding this event," she added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2023.