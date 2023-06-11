iHeartRadio
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home


image.jpg

A woman was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in the Laurentians.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers were called to the residence on St-Roch Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They discovered the victim, a 51-year-old woman.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. We fear for her life at the moment", said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie. "A suspect, an 83-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by investigators later today."

It was not immediately possible to determine the motive for the crime.

A scene has been set up at the scene, while investigators and forensic identification technicians are continuing their work to shed light on the circumstances of the event.

The investigation has been handed over to the Sûreté du Québec's Major Crime Investigation Division.

The SQ investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2023.  

