Quebec police investigating armed assault death of 21-year-old man


FILE - The Surete du Quebec said that a teenager is facing charges and a hefty fine after a high-speed car chase in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating the death of a man Saturday in Repentigny, in the Lanaudière region.

"Shortly after 4:00 a.m. this morning, officers from the Repentigny police department received a call for a person with serious injuries on Bernières Street. The victim, a man in his twenties, was transported to the hospital," said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the SQ.

Youcef Khelil, 21, died from his injuries following an armed assault, Savoie confirmed later Saturday.

It's unclear under what circumstances he was attacked and whether he was known to police.

"Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264," Savoie said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2023.

 

