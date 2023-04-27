Quebec police launch large-scale, multi-region operation to combat methamphetamine trafficking

Numerous police officers were deployed in several regions of Quebec on Thursday morning as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking.

Police officers from the Mauricie joint regional task force (ERM) launched searches in Montréal, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, Laval, Saint-Jérôme, Longueuil, Sainte-Sophie and Saint-Eustache in the Laurentians, McMasterville in the Montérégie, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade in the Mauricie, Cleveland in the Eastern Townships, and Lavaltrie in Lanaudière.

At the beginning of the day, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) had not released any details on this large-scale operation and did not appear to be planning any arrests. However, they did indicate that the criminal activities targeted were related to the production and distribution of methamphetamine.

Health Canada reports that methamphetamine, which can be distributed in crystal, tablet or powder form, is a powerful synthetic stimulant that is illegal, highly addictive and very dangerous to health.

The Mauricie Regional Joint Task Force reports that a full report on the police operation will be issued at a later date, without providing any details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023.