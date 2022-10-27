iHeartRadio
Quebec police looking for 17-year-old not seen in nearly a month


Bryan Bernard, 17, has not been seen in about a month after he went missing in early October in Saint Jerome, Que (Photo: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Saint-Jerome, Que.

Bryan Bernard has not been seen since Oct. 2. He is believed to be travelling by bus or by foot, and may be in the Laval-des-Rapides area, police say.

He is 5’6” (1.67 metres), weighs 160 lbs (72 kilograms), has black dreadlocked hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or speak with police confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.

“His relatives have reason to fear for his safety,” police wrote in a release to media. 

