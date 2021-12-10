Quebec police looking for missing 35-year-old who may be in danger

Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 35-year-old man whose family fears for his safety.

Francis-Julien Robert is from Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse and was last seen Sunday, Dec. 5 around 10 a.m.

He gets around in a black 2007 Nissan Versa (license plate: H26 DYF), and could be in the Chaudiere-Appalaches, Quebec City or Montreal regions.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety," police say.

Robert is 5'10" and weighs around 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He wears prescription glasses.

Those who see Robert are asked to call 911 or confidentially through the Surete du Quebec's info centre at 1-800-4264.